Podcasts of the Week

Body Bangin’: What Are The Consolidators Up To With Laura Gay

Micki Woods interviews Laura Gay of Consolidation Coach on the current state of auto body shop consolidation.

Watch or listen here.

Take a Tour of the SEMA Garage ADAS Lab

Jason Stahl talks with Mike Muller about the ADAS R&D lab at the new SEMA Garage Detroit.

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: Lucid Collision Repair with Jake Rodenroth

Micki Woods interviews Jake Rodenroth of Lucid Motors on what differentiates the automaker’s repair program from others.

Watch or listen here.

What is Collision Repairers’ No. 1 Diagnostic Need?

Jason Stahl asks Chris Chesney of Repairify: what is collision repairers’ most pressing need when it comes to ADAS vehicle repair?

Watch or listen here.

Body Bangin’: The Magic of a Massive MSO with Patrick Crozat

Micki Woods interviews Patrick Crozat, the COO of G&C Auto Body, which is the largest privately-owned, family-owned auto body shop group.

Watch or listen here.