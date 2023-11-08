 PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage, and come to expand the PRT brand portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

PRT is continuously expanding the portfolio of complete strut assemblies in the North American aftermarket. A brand of the ADD USA group, one of the largest manufacturers for complete strut assemblies in the world, announced the arrival of new applications of the component for light vehicles, SUVs and pickups.

Related Articles

The launch included important models on the national scenario such as Chevrolet Equinox, Honda CR-V and Kia Forte, in addition to brand new applications such as the Nissan Leaf and Jeep Cherokee 2021, among others.

PRT products are produced under strict OE quality processes required by the main automakers.

“These new applications represent our continuous development [and] commitment to the North American aftermarket,” said Bruno Bello, director of global marketing at PRT. “As an OEM supplier, PRT consistently strives to offer the best solutions with the same level of quality found in the OE market. All new items are in stock and ready to ship!”

More information about the PRT products can be consulted through customer service, by calling (770) 238-1611, through their website, PRTAutoParts.com, or by following their social networks, @PRTAutoParts.

You May Also Like

News

NABC Elects New Board Members

Newly elected board members include Shirin Hezar of Caliber Collision, Sabrina Thring of Driven Brands and Tom Wolf of PPG.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

At the 2023 National Auto Body Council annual meeting, the NABC held its board elections at the Liberace Garage at the Hollywood Car Museum for the upcoming year. In addition to re-electing four members whose terms were expiring, it also welcomed three new members to the board.

Active members in attendance at the in-person and virtual NABC annual meeting had an opportunity to vote on the board members to guide the organization forward over the next three years.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
AkzoNobel Launches 24-Hour Challenge to Reduce Carbon in Vehicle Repair Industry

The Vehicle Repair (VR) Sustainability Challenge aims to reduce the collective carbon footprint of the vehicle repair industry.  

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Convention to be held in Cancun, Mexico

The convention is themed “The Future of Better” and will be held Nov. 7-10 at Moon Palace the Grand luxury resort.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Recognizes U.S. Service Members, Veterans

Crash Champions has announced a weeklong salute to U.S. service members, veterans and their families in advance of Veterans Day.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Fix Network Experiences Huge Growth in Saudi Arabia Market

Fix Network has made significant strides in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia market with 17 locations since its launch in January 2023. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

TechForce Foundation Seeing Public Support for Tech Careers

TechForce Foundation states that it has seen a significant uptick in public support for high-tech, hands-on mobility technician careers.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auggie Calibrations Meet IIHS, NHTSA Standards

AirPro Diagnostics announced that its Auggie mobile static recalibration device has been independently tested and met IIHS and NHTSA vehicle requirements.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Oct. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Oct. 30.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers