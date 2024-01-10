 SATA Acquires Dan-Am Company

SATA GmbH & Co. KG announced that after decades of successful cooperation, a joint agreement has been signed for the acquisition of Dan-Am Company in Spring Valley, Minn.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

SATA GmbH & Co. KG, a global leader in the field of liquid paint application equipment, announced that after decades of successful cooperation, a joint agreement has been signed for the acquisition of Dan-Am Company in Spring Valley, Minn., by SATA USA Inc., a subsidiary of SATA GmbH & Co. KG in Kornwestheim.

(Left to right) Florian Kaiser, COO of SATA GmbH & Co. KG, Knud Jorgensen, CEO of Dan-Am Company and Mike Carlos Wolf, CSO of SATA GmbH & Co. KG

“We are excited about this new chapter in the history of both Dan-Am and SATA,” said Mike Carlos Wolf, CSO of SATA GmbH & Co. KG. “This acquisition will allow us to continue to provide our industry partners and customers in the USA and Puerto Rico with the best equipment and outstanding service they know and love from SATA and Dan-Am now and in the future.”

The acquisition of Dan-Am Company, a renowned company with a long history of success in the distribution of SATA products in U.S. and Puerto Rico, represents a significant milestone for SATA and is part of the company’s strategic growth initiatives to strengthen its presence in the whole North American market and expand its product portfolio.

SATA is committed to making the transition process smooth, maintaining and strengthening Dan-Am Company’s existing relationships with customers, suppliers and employees. SATA states that Dan-Am Company customers can continue to expect the quality, reliability and service which they have been accustomed to.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to express our sincere gratitude for the decades of excellent cooperation with the Dan-Am Company team and the Jorgensen family,” said Florian Kaiser, COO of SATA GmbH & Co. KG. “Their dedicated partnership and trust have been instrumental to the success and growth of both companies. We greatly appreciate the long-standing relationship and are grateful for the valuable contributions and support we have received from the Jorgensen family and their team.”

For more information on SATA, click here.

