ProColor Collision Opens Newest Location in Glendora, Calif.

on

I-CAR Celebrates Grand Opening of Chicago Technical Center

on

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Quarter Mile Muscle

The Value Of 20 Groups in the Auto Body Industry

How could joining a 20 group help you?

OEM Certification: A Growing Trend

As vehicles get more sophisticated, OEMs are taking a greater stake in how their vehicles are repaired.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

23 Mile Collision: The Young and the Restless

22-year-old Daniel Sumner has big dreams for his dad’s shop.

Read more here.

California Autobody Association to Hold Meeting on Labor Rates

The California Autobody Association will be holding a meeting on labor rates and what you can do about them on Sept. 20, 2022 at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, Calif.

Read more here.

ASE Instructor Training Conference Tackles 2 Percent Solution

The keynote panel discussion, titled “The 2 Percent Solution”, focused on some of the challenges that females face in school and in the workplace.

Read more here.

Drywall Pro’s Tape Dispenser Invention a Hit with Auto Painters

Drywall contractor Shadrach Gibson came up with an ingenious invention to save labor on his job and is now finding that auto refinish technicians are interested in his new tool too.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Opens 30th location in Sunshine State

Classic Collision announced it has acquired East Coast Collision in Boynton Beach, Fla.

Read more here.

