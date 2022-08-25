Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

22-year-old Daniel Sumner has big dreams for his dad’s shop.

Read more here.

California Autobody Association to Hold Meeting on Labor Rates

The California Autobody Association will be holding a meeting on labor rates and what you can do about them on Sept. 20, 2022 at Old Ranch Country Club in Seal Beach, Calif.

Read more here.

ASE Instructor Training Conference Tackles 2 Percent Solution

The keynote panel discussion, titled “The 2 Percent Solution”, focused on some of the challenges that females face in school and in the workplace.

Read more here.

Drywall Pro’s Tape Dispenser Invention a Hit with Auto Painters

Drywall contractor Shadrach Gibson came up with an ingenious invention to save labor on his job and is now finding that auto refinish technicians are interested in his new tool too.