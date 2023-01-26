Top 5 Stories of the Week

Crash Champions Acquires Crocketts Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions announced it has finalized the acquisition of Crocketts Premier Auto Body in Pinole, Calif.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Expands in California

Crash Champions announced it has acquired Stymeist Collision Centers, which operates four collision repair centers in Northern California.

Read more here.

NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Kansas City Mom

The NABC, along with GEICO, CARSTAR Metcalf, Meineke Car Care and Premiere Services, recently gifted a refurbished vehicle to a Kansas City mother and her special-needs child via the Recycled Rides program.

Read more here.

Keys To Making 2023 A Huge Success For Your Auto Body Shop

Stopping daily work to work “on” your business instead of “in” your business is essential in order to deliver change in the new year.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds 40th Location in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of R&R CARSTAR in Apopka, Fla.

Read more here.