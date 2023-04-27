Top 5 Stories of the Week

Snap-on Highlights Small but Mighty Mini Tools

Snap-on’s screwdriver set, die grinder and work light may be small in size, but they’re big on making work more productive when space and time are tight.

Body Bangin’: Lots of Sales Cover Lots of Sins with Mike Anderson

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Mike Anderson of Collision Advice on how to be “extraordinary” in everything you do.

Car ADAS Solutions Announces Three New Licensees in California

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the addition of three new licensees in California: Accelerated ADAS in Riverside, APEX Calibrations in Fresno and Quantum ADAS Calibrations LLC in San Diego.

Body Bangin’: Set the Stage for the Repair with “Big Chris”

Live from the Southeast Collision Conference, Micki Woods interviews Big Chris of Big Chris Collision in Aiken, S.C., on his key takeaways from the Southeast Collision Conference.

Young Veteran Receives Recycled Ride at NORTHEAST Show

The AASP/NJ announced that a local New Jersey Air Force veteran was gifted a refurbished vehicle at the recent NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show.

