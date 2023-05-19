 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of May 15.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Steve Johnson Racing Awards Scholarships to Collision Techs

Steve Johnson recently presented BAT-man (Be A Technician) Scholarships to collision technicians Reimy Santiago De La Cruz and Kaden Riehl.

Read more here.

ASA Calls on Texas Legislature to Oppose H.B. 3297

ASA says bill would end Texas vehicle safety inspections and make roads less safe.

Read more here.

Coffee Talk: The Unicorn Employee

Can you imagine having the kind of employee who would solve a coffee cup lid shortage problem on their own when corporate couldn’t or wouldn’t?

Read more here.

Maaco Martinsburg Honors Military Families with Grand Opening

The grand opening featured a car show, networking and a booth where attendees learned about Operation Homefront, one of Maaco’s charitable partners.

Read more here.

Petty Family Foundation Joins Operative Talent Initiative

The Petty Family Foundation has joined the ever-growing list of over 40 Operative Talent project partners with the shared goal of raising awareness around automotive industry career opportunities.

Read more here.

News

ATMC Annual Conference Highlighted by Survey Results

Conference attendees were updated with the latest findings of the ATMC training benchmarks survey.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The annual conference of the ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) was recently held in Grapevine, Texas. Featuring several presentations and roundtable discussions focused on training and manager development, conference attendees were also updated with the latest findings of the ATMC training benchmarks survey.

“We had a terrific turnout at this year’s ATMC conference with representatives from the OE, aftermarket, trucking, fleet and collision segments of the industry,” said Matt Shepanek, president of ATMC. “The feedback received was very positive, and attendees said that the presentations and breakout sessions were very informative. The panel discussion on EV training solutions was especially well-received and, because of the need for training in this area, we plan to expand on that topic in the future.”

Read Full Article

Fix Auto Kearny Mesa Honored by AAA Automobile Club of SoCal

Fix Auto Kearny Mesa has been recognized for its outstanding performance in 2022, earning the Top Shop by the Automobile Club of Southern California award.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maaco Martinsburg Honors Military Families with Grand Opening

The grand opening featured a car show, networking and a booth where attendees learned about Operation Homefront, one of Maaco’s charitable partners.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mitchell Report Highlights Increase in EV Collision Claims

In Mitchell’s latest Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights publication, data shows that EV repairable claims frequency increased in Q1 2023 to 1.13% in the U.S. and 2.41% in Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Light Vehicle Average Age Hits Record High

This is the sixth straight year of increase in the average vehicle age of the U.S. fleet, according to S&P Global Mobility.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Next Collision Cocktail Hour to be held May 17

The next Collision Cocktail Hour, an after-hours Zoom call on collision industry issues, will be held May 17, 2023 at 8 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Announces URG as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that U.R.G. committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Opens Bidding for Ticket Package to NASCAR All-Star Race

The NABC and Speedway Children’s 
Charities are offering race fans a chance to bid on tickets for the sold-out 2023 NASCAR All-Star Race May 19-21.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Gifts Recycled Ride to Colorado Family

The Crash Champions collision repair team, together with Family Promise of Greater Denver, Allstate and local partners, recently transformed the lives of a deserving Fort Collins family by handing over the keys to a fully restored vehicle.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers