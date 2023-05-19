Top 5 Stories of the Week

Steve Johnson Racing Awards Scholarships to Collision Techs

Steve Johnson recently presented BAT-man (Be A Technician) Scholarships to collision technicians Reimy Santiago De La Cruz and Kaden Riehl.

ASA Calls on Texas Legislature to Oppose H.B. 3297

ASA says bill would end Texas vehicle safety inspections and make roads less safe.

Coffee Talk: The Unicorn Employee

Can you imagine having the kind of employee who would solve a coffee cup lid shortage problem on their own when corporate couldn’t or wouldn’t?

Maaco Martinsburg Honors Military Families with Grand Opening

The grand opening featured a car show, networking and a booth where attendees learned about Operation Homefront, one of Maaco’s charitable partners.

Petty Family Foundation Joins Operative Talent Initiative

The Petty Family Foundation has joined the ever-growing list of over 40 Operative Talent project partners with the shared goal of raising awareness around automotive industry career opportunities.

