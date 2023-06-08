Top 5 Stories of the Week

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Home State of Georgia

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Wright One Paint & Body in Augusta, Ga.

New ProColor Collision Body Shop Opens in Escondido, Calif.

ProColor Collision announced it has opened a new location in Escondido, Calif., to serve the greater San Diego area.

Good Communication Helps Ensure Happy Customers

Having a good customer communication plan helps ensure customers and insurers have an equal understanding of the repair process, what will and won’t be covered and the outcome for their vehicle.

State Farm Hit with Class Action Over Luxury Vehicle Repairs

A class action lawsuit has been filed against State Farm accusing them of short-paying policyholders with high-value luxury vehicles.

VIVE Collision Acquires Vinart Collision Center

VIVE Collision announced it has successfully completed the acquisition of Vinart Collision Center from the Vinart family of automobile dealerships.

