Top 5 Stories of the Week

Dave Kindig, NABC Name Winner of Virtual Car Show

After reviewing the category winners and all of the entries, Kindig bestowed the top honor on Hector Briones of Forley, Texas, for his restored 2005 Chevy Avalanche.

CARSTAR of Hamlin: Finishing First at the Track and the Shop

Chris Homrich of CARSTAR of Hamlin has raced to podium finishes and big wins in the Outlaw Sled Drag Racing Association.

Solera Acquires InSyPro Automotive Software Company

The acquisition will accelerate expansion of Solera’s global, state-of-the-art body shop management solution.

VIDEO: Diagnostics – Collision vs. Mechanical

The line between collision and mechanical work is blurring. What can body shops learn from mechanical shops regarding scan tools?

ProColor Collision Hires U.S. Director of National Sales

Casey Crocker will work with insurance carriers and fleet companies to promote the growth of the ProColor Collision brand across the U.S.

Connect