Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Sept. 11.

Insurer Relations: Changes in Behavior May Create a Rough Ride

Unless you’ve been living under a rock over the past two years, you’ve no doubt experienced additional pressures by insurers to reduce their claim settlements relative to repairs and what’s being denied. 

Auto Care Association Supports LKQ, Keystone in Patent Fight

The association believes that minimal design changes should not grant OEMs a monopoly over individual replacement parts for the useful life of the vehicle.

Solid Accounting: The Difference Between Winning and Losing

Wouldn’t it be great to be able to quickly review your financials and know where you’re winning and losing so you can fix the problem immediately?

AirPro’s Auggie Receives Enthusiastic Response in UK

Auggie is a patented mobile device designed to serve the automotive service sectors with quick, mobile and safe recalibrations.

Auto Care Advisory Committee Applications Now Open

Becoming a member of one of the Auto Care Association advisory committees is a great way for members to play a more active role in the association.

CREF Welcomes John Eck to Board of Directors

Eck boasts more than 30 years of experience in the automotive aftermarket industry, having held numerous field sales, marketing and management positions for GM.

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced that John Eck, head of Product, Accident Assistance, General Motors Global Strategy & Innovation Future Digital Products, has joined its board of directors.

“The foundation is thrilled to have John join our board of directors,” said Brandon Eckenrode, executive director of CREF. “His vast array of industry experience is certain to be a major asset, and I look forward to him joining in our efforts to support collision school programs and students.”

