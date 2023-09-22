Top 5 Stories of the Week

Classic Collision Enters Virginia

Classic Collision has announced six new closings with the acquisition of Elite Auto Body Group in Virginia.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: Why Follow OEM Repair Procedures?

Micki Woods interviews Logan Payne of Payne & Sons Paint & Body Shop on the importance of following OEM repair procedures.

Watch or listen here.

Body Shop Cleanliness: Spots Are Only Good for Dalmatians

A spotless shop inspires customer confidence and drives excellent performance.

Read more here.

Kent Automotive Named Exclusive Distributor of 4Plastic Repair

Kent Automotive has been named the exclusive distributor of 4Plastic supplies and tools in the U.S. and Canada.

Read more here.

ASE Education Foundation Board Chair Delivers Welcome Message to Industry

Trey Michael has released an official statement to the automotive industry as he accepts his new position as chair of the ASE Education Foundation for 2023.

Read more here.