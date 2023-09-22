 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Sept. 18.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision Enters Virginia

Classic Collision has announced six new closings with the acquisition of Elite Auto Body Group in Virginia.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: Why Follow OEM Repair Procedures?

Micki Woods interviews Logan Payne of Payne & Sons Paint & Body Shop on the importance of following OEM repair procedures.

Watch or listen here.

Body Shop Cleanliness: Spots Are Only Good for Dalmatians

A spotless shop inspires customer confidence and drives excellent performance.

Read more here.

Kent Automotive Named Exclusive Distributor of 4Plastic Repair

Kent Automotive has been named the exclusive distributor of 4Plastic supplies and tools in the U.S. and Canada. 

Read more here.

ASE Education Foundation Board Chair Delivers Welcome Message to Industry

Trey Michael has released an official statement to the automotive industry as he accepts his new position as chair of the ASE Education Foundation for 2023.

Read more here.

Consolidators

Valley Collision-Mesa in Arizona Joins 1Collision

1Collision has announced the addition of Valley Collision-Mesa in Arizona to its nationwide network.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

1Collision has announced the addition of Valley Collision-Mesa in Arizona to its nationwide network.

Established in January 2023, the family-owned and operated business was founded by Dennis Kennealy, who has 30 years of industry experience, and Ryan Cochran, who has a background in commercial real estate development. Kennealy said Cochran’s background will be vital as Valley Collision looks to expand its footprint in the metro Phoenix area and beyond.

URG, Team PRP Sponsor NABC FREE Program

United Recyclers Group and Team PRP will be presenting sponsors of the NABC F.R.E.E. program at the IIHS Vehicle Research Center Oct. 10 and 12.

ASE Education Foundation Board Chair Delivers Welcome Message

Trey Michael has released an official statement to the automotive industry as he accepts his new position as chair of the ASE Education Foundation for 2023.

Kent Automotive Named Exclusive Distributor of 4Plastic Repair

Kent Automotive has been named the exclusive distributor of 4Plastic supplies and tools in the U.S. and Canada. 

SEMA Launches New Award for Best Engineered Vehicle

The SEMA Best Engineered Vehicle of the Year Award will honor and celebrate a build that demonstrates quality engineering throughout the entire vehicle.

CIF Announces asTech as Repeat Annual Donor

The CIF announced that asTech has committed again to its Annual Donor Program.

Matt Ebert of Crash Champions to Lead 2023 MSO Symposium

Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions, will emcee the 2023 MSO Symposium Oct. 30 in Las Vegas.

New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

