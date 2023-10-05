Top 5 Stories of the Week

Joe Hudson’s Acquires Four Stores in Arkansas
Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has announced the acquisition of Steve’s Auto Body in Arkansas.
Read more here.
Body Bangin’: The Employer-Student Disconnect
Micki Woods interviews Raven Hartkopf, lead collision instructor at Collin College in Texas, on what students want from a shop employer.
Read more here.
Kaeser Now Factory Direct in Utah
Kaeser Compressors has announced the opening of a new branch office in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Read more here.
Single-Day SEMA Fest Tickets Now Available
The inaugural festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture will be held Nov. 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
Read more here.
Driven Brands Collision Conference a Success
The conference featured two days of education, discussions and networking opportunities capped off with a Fenders and Fairways charity golf event.
Read more here.