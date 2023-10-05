 Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Oct. 2.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Joe Hudson’s Acquires Four Stores in Arkansas

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has announced the acquisition of Steve’s Auto Body in Arkansas.

Body Bangin’: The Employer-Student Disconnect

Micki Woods interviews Raven Hartkopf, lead collision instructor at Collin College in Texas, on what students want from a shop employer.

Kaeser Now Factory Direct in Utah

Kaeser Compressors has announced the opening of a new branch office in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Single-Day SEMA Fest Tickets Now Available

The inaugural festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture will be held Nov. 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

Driven Brands Collision Conference a Success

The conference featured two days of education, discussions and networking opportunities capped off with a Fenders and Fairways charity golf event.

Consolidators

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center, a leading national multi-site collision repair operator in 15 states, announced four new closings last month — the acquisition of Steve’s Auto Body in Arkansas.

With locations in Jonesboro, Marion, Paragould and Searcy, Steve's Auto Body is one of the largest independently owned collision repair groups in Northeast Arkansas, where customers and employees have been its most important assets. The team at Steve’s Auto Body prides itself on building relationships with each customer and taking exceptional care of their collision repair needs.

Driven Brands Caps Off Evolution Conference with Awards Gala

The glitzy awards gala saw guests don formal attire and celebrate their collective achievements.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Take a Survey for a Chance to Win $100 Gift Card

BodyShop Business announced it has launched its annual CRASH survey and is asking the collision repair industry to participate.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Kaeser Now Factory Direct in Utah

Kaeser Compressors has announced the opening of a new branch office in Salt Lake City, Utah.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
OEM Summit Session II to Focus on North American Material Outlook

Ducker Carlisle will outline research on the expected metallic and non-metallic material strategies that collision repair facilities will encounter.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

BASF to Host Four Educational Sessions at SEMA Show

BASF will be hosting four educational sessions as part of the SCRS RDE offering at this year’s SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Single-Day SEMA Fest Tickets Now Available

The inaugural festival celebrating motorsports, music and car culture will be held Nov. 3-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maxi-Miser to Showcase Pinstripe Artist at SEMA Show

Renowned pinstripe artist Brandon McCoy will be at booth no. 34159 to showcase his talent and recent projects.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
U.S. House Committee Hears ASA Position on REPAIR Act

ASA Chairman Scott Benavidez testified that the agreement with automakers ensures independent shops have the data for service and repair in the future.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers