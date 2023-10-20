 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Oct. 16.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

3M Announces Grand Opening of Skills Development Center

Related Articles

New 15,000-square-foot training facility is dedicated to upskilling technicians and fostering talent in the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

NABC Holds FREE Event for First Responders in Five States

More than 100 first responders donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires New Location in South Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Frank’s Collision Repair in Opa-locka, Fla.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards

Micki Woods interviews Burl Richards on his personal mission to fight for consumers’ rights and safety.

Watch or listen here.

Fix Network Expands Glass Apprenticeship Program

Fix Network continues to expand the reach of its Automotive Glass Apprenticeship Program with opportunities in Washington State, Oregon and now Montana.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

News

Report Says M&A Activity Remains Healthy in Aftermarket

An aging U.S. car parc, growing miles traveled and increased vehicle complexity have underpinned robust demand across many automotive aftermarket subsectors.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Capstone Partners, a leading middle market investment banking firm, released its October 2023 Automotive Aftermarket Sector Update, reporting that an aging U.S. car parc, growing miles traveled and increased vehicle complexity have underpinned robust demand across many automotive aftermarket subsectors. Higher borrowing costs and vehicle prices have discouraged many consumers from purchasing a new vehicle, contributing to record forecasts for the average vehicle age to reach 12.3 years in 2023, according to Hedges & Company. Older cars on the road have inherently led to greater demand for nondiscretionary aftermarket replacement parts and services.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
Young Driver Fatal Crashes Fall 38% Since 2002

The Governors Highway Safety Association report shows that fatal crashes involving a young driver fell 38% since 2002, while they increased nearly 8% for drivers 21 and older.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Racing Legend Willy T. Ribbs to Share Story at SEMA Show

Legendary African American racecar driver Willy T. Ribbs will share his story of overcoming adversity during a special Fireside Chat at the 2023 SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CREF Welcomes Kristle Bollans to Board of Directors

The Collision Repair Education Foundation welcomes Kristle Bollans, senior director of Replacement Accounts for The Hertz Corporation, to its board of directors.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Holds FREE Event for First Responders in Five States

More than 100 first responders donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

I-CAR Launches Measuring, Anchoring and Pulling Courses   

These courses for both unibody and full-framed vehicles are designed to equip auto pros with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively measure, anchor and pull damaged vehicles.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Tractable, PartsTrader Launch Strategic Partnership

The groundbreaking collaboration will enable insurers to automate and optimize the review of subrogation claims to ensure repair costs are both accurate and fair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Minnesota MSO Wins Abra Community Champion Award

Kedrick and Louann Johnson, owners of five Abra locations in Minnesota, were honored with the Community Champion award at the Driven Brands U.S. Collision Conference.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SCRS OEM Summit III to Cover Calibration Solutions

“Research and Validation of Calibration Solutions” will take place Thursday, Nov. 2 at the SEMA Show.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers