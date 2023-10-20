Top 5 Stories of the Week

3M Announces Grand Opening of Skills Development Center

New 15,000-square-foot training facility is dedicated to upskilling technicians and fostering talent in the collision repair industry.

Read more here.

NABC Holds FREE Event for First Responders in Five States

More than 100 first responders donned their rescue gear for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires New Location in South Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Frank’s Collision Repair in Opa-locka, Fla.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: Fighting for Consumer Safety with Burl Richards

Micki Woods interviews Burl Richards on his personal mission to fight for consumers’ rights and safety.

Watch or listen here.

Fix Network Expands Glass Apprenticeship Program

Fix Network continues to expand the reach of its Automotive Glass Apprenticeship Program with opportunities in Washington State, Oregon and now Montana.

Read more here.