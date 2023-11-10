 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Nov. 6.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

How to Determine the Value of Your Auto Body Shop

Whether you’re looking to sell, expand or transition your shop, understanding the value of your business is essential.

Read more here.

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Seven Las Vegas Veterans

The presentation was held during SEMA week on the rooftop of the Renaissance Hotel parking facility overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Read more here.

CRASH Network Launches Annual Insurer Report Card

More than 1,000 collision repair professionals each year grade the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s Insurer Report Card.

Read more here.

Axalta Introduces Iris Mix Automated Mixing Machine

The Irus Mix is a fast and efficient fully automated and completely hands-free mixing machine for the automotive refinish industry.

Read more here.

Understanding ADAS and Alignment

Every time the suspension is changed, you’re changing the ADAS system.

Watch here.

University of the Aftermarket Elects New Chairman, Officers

Veteran aftermarket industry executive Roger McCollum will serve as chairman of the foundation.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The University of the Aftermarket Foundation (UAF) board of trustees has elected its officers for fiscal year 2024. Veteran aftermarket industry executive Roger McCollum will serve as chairman of the foundation.

McCollum replaces outgoing chairman Bob Egan, who has transitioned to the role of chairman emeritus. Chris Pruitt has taken on the role of secretary vacated by McCollum. An official confirmation vote was held on Oct. 28 during the UAF board of trustees meeting in Las Vegas. The approved slate of officers is as follows:

Read Full Article

ASE Offers Webinar for Technicians on Cultivating Integrity

This webinar, which will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. EST, will address some key issues for tomorrow’s technicians.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Car ADAS Solutions Announces New Texas Licensee

Car ADAS Solutions has announced the addition of Smart Vehicle Solutions, a new licensee in Farmers Branch, Texas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Mitchell Reports Lower Total Loss Rate for Electric Vehicles

Recent claims data debunks perception that EVs are more often declared a total loss following a collision than their ICE counterparts.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
JohnDow Donates Vehicle Fire Blanket to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue

This vehicle fire blanket will provide Las Vegas Fire & Rescue with a method to suppress electric and hybrid vehicle-related fires.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions CEO Named Finalist for EY Entrepreneur of Year

This honor follows Ebert’s selection as a winner of the Midwest EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award in June.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PRT Launches 32 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items represent more than 10 million vehicles in new coverage, and come to expand the PRT brand portfolio in the North American aftermarket.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PRT Releases 15 New Products on Complete Strut Assemblies

The new items come to extend the PRT portfolio in North American Market and represents more than 5 Million vehicles in new coverage.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
PRT Will Present Various Product Lines at AAPEX 2023

Some of the launches apply to new vehicles, and one highlights is the new PRT complete strut assembly for the 2023 Toyota Tacoma.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers