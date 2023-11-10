Top 5 Stories of the Week

How to Determine the Value of Your Auto Body Shop

Whether you’re looking to sell, expand or transition your shop, understanding the value of your business is essential.

NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Seven Las Vegas Veterans

The presentation was held during SEMA week on the rooftop of the Renaissance Hotel parking facility overlooking the Las Vegas Convention Center.

CRASH Network Launches Annual Insurer Report Card

More than 1,000 collision repair professionals each year grade the performance of the auto insurers in their state through CRASH Network’s Insurer Report Card.

Axalta Introduces Iris Mix Automated Mixing Machine

The Irus Mix is a fast and efficient fully automated and completely hands-free mixing machine for the automotive refinish industry.

Understanding ADAS and Alignment

Every time the suspension is changed, you’re changing the ADAS system.

