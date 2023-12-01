Top 5 Stories of the Week

3 Strategies to Improve Your Insurance Protection

If you’re looking to improve your shop operations and set yourself up for success in 2024, remember these three insurance strategies.

Toyota Invests $8 Billion in N.C. EV Battery Plant

This investment adds capacity to support battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

AASP/NJ Names Lodi’s Main Auto Body Shop of the Year

The award is given annually to an outstanding member shop for its contributions to the association and the industry-at-large.

Induction Innovations Showcases Latest Technology at SEMA 2023

Induction Innovations discusses the evolution of their Mini-Ductor product line.

Ford Approves AirPro Diagnostics for Collision, Glass Programs

AirPro Diagnostics announced that Ford has approved AirPro as a diagnostics and calibrations provider to ensure a complete and safe repair.

