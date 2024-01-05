 Top 5 Stories of the Week

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Jan. 1.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Kumler Collision: 95 Years of Service

Related Articles

Kumler Collision was founded nearly a century ago in 1928 by Paul Kumler when he opened Kumler Paint and Body in downtown Lancaster, Ohio.

Read more here.

The Alliance Promotes JC Washbish to President

As president, Washbish will lead the Alliance headquarters office and its executive staff as well as Alliance shareholder membership moving forward.

Read more here.

The Digital Transformation of Collision Repair

The strategic integration of digital tools and technologies in body shops is becoming the new refinish industry benchmark.

Read more here.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to SW Florida Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Daytona Toyota recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Southwest Florida area U.S. Army veteran.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: The Disengagement Epidemic with Kevin Wolfe

Micki Woods interviews Leaders Way Owner Kevin Wolfe on why 73% of work professionals are disengaged today and what we can do about it.

Watch or listen here.

You May Also Like

Consolidators

B&R Auto Announces Three Acquisitions

Leading auto recycler expands into Arizona, strengthens footprint in Oregon and adds to executive team.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

B&R Auto, a leading value-added provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC, has announced the acquisitions of American Auto Recycling, New Way Auto Sales & Parts and Charlie’s Towing. The acquisitions of American Auto and New Way expand B&R’s business into Arizona, while the acquisition of Charlie’s grows B&R’s existing footprint in Oregon.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
NABC Names GEICO Winner of 2023 President’s Award

The President’s Award recognizes the NABC member company who supports the vision of the NABC through donation of their time and resources.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Education Foundation Names New Officers, Board

The ASE Education Foundation recently announced the officers for its 2024 board of directors as well as new board members.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Oklahoma Auto Body Association to Host Trade Show

The trade show and education forum will take place Feb. 2-3, 2024 at the Cox Business Center in Tulsa, Okla. 

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
KSI Auto Parts Acquires Carolinas Auto Supply House

KSI Auto Parts of South Plainfield, N.J., acquired Carolinas Auto Supply House located in the Charlotte, N.C., metro area.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Nominations for Techs Rock Awards Close in 10 Days

TechForce Foundation’s Techs Rock Awards is the premier awards program recognizing both professional technicians’ and technical students’ contributions to the industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Stellantis, Valeo Launch First Reman Windshield Camera

The remanufactured video camera will save up to 99% of natural resources compared to new ones.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Kaizen Glass Solutions Launches Glass Training Programs

The training programs include auto glass removal and replacement, windshield repair, ADAS/calibration, sales/ISR, flat glass and tinting classes.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to SW Florida Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Daytona Toyota recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Southwest Florida area U.S. Army veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers