Top 5 Stories of the Week

Kumler Collision: 95 Years of Service

Kumler Collision was founded nearly a century ago in 1928 by Paul Kumler when he opened Kumler Paint and Body in downtown Lancaster, Ohio.

The Alliance Promotes JC Washbish to President

As president, Washbish will lead the Alliance headquarters office and its executive staff as well as Alliance shareholder membership moving forward.

The Digital Transformation of Collision Repair

The strategic integration of digital tools and technologies in body shops is becoming the new refinish industry benchmark.

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to SW Florida Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Daytona Toyota recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Southwest Florida area U.S. Army veteran.

Body Bangin’: The Disengagement Epidemic with Kevin Wolfe

Micki Woods interviews Leaders Way Owner Kevin Wolfe on why 73% of work professionals are disengaged today and what we can do about it.

