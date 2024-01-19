Top 5 Stories of the Week

Is Your Auto Body Shop a Hobby … or a Business?

So you want to provide safe and properly repair vehicles to your customers … even at a financial loss?

GM Recycling Program Giving Headlamps New Life

GM and Llink Technologies have collaborated to eliminate 95% of headlamp waste.

Classic Collision Expands in Arizona

Classic Collision has acquired Painters Collision Centers in Apache Junction, Chandler and Queen Creek, Ariz.

Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers Hits 200 Locations

Joe Hudson’s Collision Centers reached the 200-location milestone with their latest addition in Princeton, Texas.

1Collision Rebrands to CSN Collision

The rebranding positions CSN Collision to tap into its parent company’s global resources and expertise.

