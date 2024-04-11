Top 5 Stories of the Week

Crash Champions Acquires Oregon MSO Premier Auto Body

Crash Champions has acquired Oregon-based Premier Auto Body and its three locations.

Read more here.

ADAS Calibrations: Lessons Learned

When navigating the complexity and challenges of ADAS, apply the lessons you’ve learned … and be open to learning more.

Read more here.

I-CAR CEO & President Announces Retirement

John Van Alstyne plans to retire in 2025 after a successful 15-year tenure.

Read more here.

Body Bangin’: NORTHEAST Show Highlights with Ken Miller

Micki Woods interviews AASP/NJ President Ken Miller on highlights from the NORTHEAST Show.

Watch or listen here.

Crash Champions Acquires Buddy Foster Collision, Expands Tampa Market

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Tampa service with the acquisition of Buddy Foster Collision and Towing in Zephyrhills, Fla.

Read more here.