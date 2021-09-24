Top 5 Stories of the Week

Connect with us

Classic Collision Acquires 45 ProCare Collision Centers

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its expansion into Texas with the acquisition of all 45 ProCare Collision centers.

Classic Collision Expands in California, Enters Nevada

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced the acquisition of Morey’s Collision Repair in Norco, Calif., and the opening of a Las Vegas, Nev., brownfield location.

VIDEO: U-POL Specialty Fillers, Part 2

Dan Reutter demonstrates U-POL’s Fibral Lite lightweight sandable fiberglass filler.

S & G Tool Aid Introduces New Circuit Tester

The tester quickly and easily checks voltage, power, ground and circuitry without the need to hook up complex equipment.

VIDEO: Fuji Spray Auto H-V8 HVLP Spray Gun

Designed with Fuji Spray’s trusted HVLP technology, the H-V8 is an exceptional choice for basecoat and clearcoat applications.

News: asTech Announces Launch of OEM Scan Reports

News: Axalta Announces Bright Futures Scholarship Recipients

News: Dynabrade Acquires Strategic Supplier Manth Manufacturing

Consolidators: Craftsman Collision Raises $31,000 for Canadian Red Cross BC Wildfire Appeal

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.C. Veteran
