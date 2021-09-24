Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced its expansion into Texas with the acquisition of all 45 ProCare Collision centers.

Classic Collision Expands in California, Enters Nevada

Classic Collision, LLC, has announced the acquisition of Morey’s Collision Repair in Norco, Calif., and the opening of a Las Vegas, Nev., brownfield location.

VIDEO: U-POL Specialty Fillers, Part 2

Dan Reutter demonstrates U-POL’s Fibral Lite lightweight sandable fiberglass filler.

S & G Tool Aid Introduces New Circuit Tester

The tester quickly and easily checks voltage, power, ground and circuitry without the need to hook up complex equipment.

VIDEO: Fuji Spray Auto H-V8 HVLP Spray Gun

Designed with Fuji Spray’s trusted HVLP technology, the H-V8 is an exceptional choice for basecoat and clearcoat applications.

