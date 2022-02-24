 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Top 5 Stories of the Week

Do You Fall Prey to Wash Bay Diagnostics? (VIDEO)

Understanding Vehicle Sensor Angle (VIDEO)

Learn why the angle of vehicle sensors such as radar and cameras is critical to how they "see".

The Importance of a Vehicle Pre-Scan (VIDEO)

Learn why it's important to perform a pre-repair scan on every vehicle you repair.

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Milwaukee Introduces M18 Fuel Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuums

Milwaukee Tool has launched the M18 Fuel 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, M18 Fuel 9 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum and the M18 Fuel 12 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Washington

Crash Champions has acquired Ed’s Premier Auto Body and River City Body & Paint, both in Spokane.

Read more here.

Massachusetts Collision Repairers Speak at Labor Rate Hearing

More than 29 Massachusetts auto body shop owners voiced concerns about the collapse of their small family businesses.

Read more here.

Are You the Leader You Should Be?

Dave Bloom developed a leadership philosophy that has propelled Pine Aire Truck Service and Dream Car Restorations to a combined $4 million plus in annual revenue.

Read more here.

Crash Champions Acquires Dynamic Autobody in Columbiana, Ohio

Dynamic Autobody follows other Ohio-based transactions including Sunnyside Collision, VIP Autobody, Car-Tech and Ohio Collision Group.

Read more here.

In this article:
