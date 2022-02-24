Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

Milwaukee Tool has launched the M18 Fuel 6 Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum, M18 Fuel 9 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum and the M18 Fuel 12 Gallon Dual-Battery Wet/Dry Vacuum.

Crash Champions Completes Two Acquisitions in Washington

Crash Champions has acquired Ed’s Premier Auto Body and River City Body & Paint, both in Spokane.

Massachusetts Collision Repairers Speak at Labor Rate Hearing

More than 29 Massachusetts auto body shop owners voiced concerns about the collapse of their small family businesses.

Are You the Leader You Should Be?

Dave Bloom developed a leadership philosophy that has propelled Pine Aire Truck Service and Dream Car Restorations to a combined $4 million plus in annual revenue.