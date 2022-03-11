 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Milwaukee Expands PACKOUT Modular Storage System with New Tool Tray

The PACKOUT Tool Tray features stack or store functionality, providing modular connectivity with any PACKOUT solution and storage within the rolling tool chest, rolling tool box, XL tool box or the large tool box.

Read more here.

STRSW: From Terminology to Technique

Plug welding and spot welding are not the same, but many use these two terms as if they’re interchangeable.

Read more here.

WyoTech Student Receives Jessi Combs Foundation Scholarship

Kate Martin was awarded a scholarship from The Jessi Combs Foundation in recognition of her passion and dedication to blaze her own unique trail as a woman in the trade of her choice. 

Read more here.

Mike Ring of Ringbrothers to Make Appearance at NORTHEAST

Ringbrothers is known as one of America’s premier custom car builders.

Read more here.

Introduction to the PPG Knowledge College (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Robb Power of PPG discuss the PPG Knowledge College online learning management system.

Read more here.

