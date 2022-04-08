 Top 5 Stories of the Week
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show a Big Success

on

Sherwin-Williams Debuts Collision Core e-Solution for Business

on

Podcasts of the Week
Advertisement
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 2 (VIDEO)

Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is all of your accounting organized to "map" or feed into your financial statements?

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

MORE POST

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

Trending Now

Events: Inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show a Big Success

News: Sherwin-Williams Debuts Collision Core e-Solution for Business

News: Podcasts of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

Current Issues

March 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Stress at Your Auto Body Shop: This Too Shall Pass

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As winter gives way to spring here in Northeastern Ohio, it comforts me to know that whatever strife is going on in your business or personal life will not last forever.

Read more here.

Milwaukee Adds More Storage Solutions to PACKOUT System

Users will be able to fully customize their storage with wall plates, hooks, tool racks, tool holders and a cabinet that connect with all PACKOUT solutions.    

Read more here.

Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion

Crash Champions, LLC has expanded its West Coast footprint through the acquisition of Artistic Auto Body in Portland, Blackstone Collision in Seattle and Len’s Auto Body in San Diego.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops

Classic Collision announced it has acquired Crystal Lake Automotive in Burnsville and Lakeville, Minn.

Read more here.

A Family Affair: Maaco Indianapolis

Mohammed Sayyah’s entire family works in some capacity at Maaco Indianapolis.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: AkzoNobel Launches 24-Hour Challenge to Tackle Climate Change

Consolidators: Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion

News: PPG Renews Tasca Racing Sponsorship for 2022 Season

Consolidators: Classic Collision Grows in Texas

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business