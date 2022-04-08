Events: Inaugural Midwest Collision Repair Trade Show a Big Success
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Stress at Your Auto Body Shop: This Too Shall Pass
As winter gives way to spring here in Northeastern Ohio, it comforts me to know that whatever strife is going on in your business or personal life will not last forever.
Read more here.
Milwaukee Adds More Storage Solutions to PACKOUT System
Users will be able to fully customize their storage with wall plates, hooks, tool racks, tool holders and a cabinet that connect with all PACKOUT solutions.
Read more here.
Crash Champions Continues West Coast Expansion
Crash Champions, LLC has expanded its West Coast footprint through the acquisition of Artistic Auto Body in Portland, Blackstone Collision in Seattle and Len’s Auto Body in San Diego.
Read more here.
Classic Collision Acquires Minnesota Shops
Classic Collision announced it has acquired Crystal Lake Automotive in Burnsville and Lakeville, Minn.
Read more here.
A Family Affair: Maaco Indianapolis
Mohammed Sayyah’s entire family works in some capacity at Maaco Indianapolis.
Read more here.