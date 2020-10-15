Training News

ASE Offers Entry-Level Certification

Geared toward students completing a program of technical study, ASE entry-level certification tests are available for the automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy truck segments.

Read more here.

Vale Training Expands PDR Certification Program

Through an exclusive agreement with PDR Testing and Certification LLC, auto body technicians and PDR specialists will now have expanded access to testing and certification of PDR skills across the U.S.

Read more here.

Ford Announces Electric Vehicle Requirements for Certified Shops

The new requirements are part of Ford’s ongoing effort to provide FCCN shops with the tools, training and information needed to provide quality and safe repairs.

Read more here.

Axalta Extends Free Online Curriculum to All Vocational Schools

Axalta has announced that its online refinish curriculum is now available to all vocational schools at no charge.

Read more here.