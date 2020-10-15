Connect with us

News

Training News

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ASE Offers Entry-Level Certification

Geared toward students completing a program of technical study, ASE entry-level certification tests are available for the automobile, collision repair/refinish and medium/heavy truck segments.

Read more here.

Vale Training Expands PDR Certification Program

Through an exclusive agreement with PDR Testing and Certification LLC, auto body technicians and PDR specialists will now have expanded access to testing and certification of PDR skills across the U.S.

Read more here.

Ford Announces Electric Vehicle Requirements for Certified Shops

The new requirements are part of Ford’s ongoing effort to provide FCCN shops with the tools, training and information needed to provide quality and safe repairs.

Read more here.

Axalta Extends Free Online Curriculum to All Vocational Schools

Axalta has announced that its online refinish curriculum is now available to all vocational schools at no charge.

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: New Vehicle Registrations Show Record Share Levels for SUVs

News: AkzoNobel Named New Vendor of the Year by Advance Auto Parts

News: ASE Offers Entry-Level Certification

News: Vale Training Expands PDR Certification Program

Advertisement

on

Training News

on

CREF, I-CAR Partner on Winter Virtual Golf Fundraiser

on

Consolidator Report

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

Products: BendPak Redesigns MaxJax Portable Two-Post Lift

News: CREF, I-CAR Partner on Winter Virtual Golf Fundraiser

News: Training News

Consolidators: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Reflex Truck Liners

Reflex Truck Liners
Contact: Beth LoewenPhone: 800-339-9701Fax: 519-326-4188
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Sponsored Content

A CLOSER LOOK AT GAS-CATALYTIC INFRARED CURING IN REFINISH

Sponsored Content

In Search of a Good Technician

Sponsored Content

Effective Marketing for Collision Repairers

Sponsored Content

THE POWER LIES WITHIN THE PROBLEM SOLVERS: THE IMPORTANCE OF TECH REPS
Connect