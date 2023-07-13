Association News

Auto Care Association Objects to Right-to-Repair Pact

The Auto Care Association states that the agreement between the Alliance, ASA and SCRS is a thinly veiled response by the automotive OEMs to HR 906: The REPAIR Act.

CIECA Announces Webinar on Collision Industry Challenges

The next CIECA webinar, “Collision Industry Challenges Driving the Need for Transparency Among Stakeholders,” is scheduled for Thursday, July 27 at 2 p.m. EST.

Independent Auto Repairers, Automakers Strike Major Right-to-Repair Pact

Organizations representing the country’s independent automotive repairers, collision repair experts and leading automakers have inked a landmark agreement on automotive right-to-repair.

Auto Care Association, Integrate Data Facts Announce Strategic Partnership

The Auto Care Association and IDF will accelerate the speed of acquiring Latin American market data and the availability of that data to auto care industry members seeking to explore new markets.

Texas Jury Awards State Farm Policyholder $277,000

A Rusk County District Court found that State Farm had knowingly or intentionally engaged in unfair and deceptive acts or practices regarding a policyholder’s hail damage claim.

AASP/NJ’s Healthcare Plan a Hit with Members

The plan not only saves collision repair shops thousands of dollars in healthcare costs, it has even led to increased association membership as businesses are joining AASP/NJ just to take advantage.

MEMA Releases Statement on Right-to-Repair Pact

The association believes the agreements in place now fall short of protecting the future of repair access.

