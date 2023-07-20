Consolidator Report

Driven Brands Kicks Off Inaugural Combined Canadian Conference

Driven Brands kicked off the inaugural Driven Brands Canadian joint conference with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Conference Day 2: Performance and Process

Driven Brands continued to celebrate its Évolution 2023 joint conference on day two in Montreal with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Opens New Market in Tennessee

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Dayton Collision Center in Dayton, Tenn.

Read more here.

Fix Auto Escondido Hosts NABC FREE Event

Several first responders from the Escondido and San Marcos, Calif. fire departments recently participated in a hands-on “jaws of life” demonstration and educational event at Fix Auto Escondido.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Fridley, Minn.

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of a Maaco franchise in Fridley, Minn.

Read more here.