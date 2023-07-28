Consolidator Report

Driven Brands Kicks Off Inaugural Combined Canadian Conference

Driven Brands kicked off the inaugural Driven Brands Canadian joint conference with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass.

Driven Brands Conference Day 2: Performance and Process

Driven Brands continued to celebrate its Évolution 2023 joint conference on day two in Montreal with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass.

Driven Brands Wraps Up Conference

Driven Brands closed out its inaugural Driven Brands Canadian joint conference with a commitment to evolving and growing together.

CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions Hosts Grand Opening Event

CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions recently hosted a grand opening event to welcome those in the Brooklyn, N.Y., area to their facility.

CARSTAR Canada Announces Top-Performing Franchise Partners

Franchise partners from CARSTAR Canada and Driven Glass Canada gathered in Montreal to celebrate the evolution of the industry.

South Dakota Body Shop Co-Sponsors Fourth of July Community Event

Abra Brookings co-sponsored Dacotah Bank Center’s annual Uncle Sam Jam Celebration event on the Fourth of July.

