Consolidator Report

Recent news in the MSO and consolidator world.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Driven Brands Kicks Off Inaugural Combined Canadian Conference

Driven Brands kicked off the inaugural Driven Brands Canadian joint conference with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Conference Day 2: Performance and Process

Driven Brands continued to celebrate its Évolution 2023 joint conference on day two in Montreal with franchise partners from CARSTAR and Driven Glass.

Read more here.

Driven Brands Wraps Up Conference

Driven Brands closed out its inaugural Driven Brands Canadian joint conference with a commitment to evolving and growing together.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions Hosts Grand Opening Event

CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions recently hosted a grand opening event to welcome those in the Brooklyn, N.Y., area to their facility.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Canada Announces Top-Performing Franchise Partners

Franchise partners from CARSTAR Canada and Driven Glass Canada gathered in Montreal to celebrate the evolution of the industry.

Read more here.

South Dakota Body Shop Co-Sponsors Fourth of July Community Event

Abra Brookings co-sponsored Dacotah Bank Center’s annual Uncle Sam Jam Celebration event on the Fourth of July.

Read more here.

Consolidators

CARSTAR Canada Announces Top-Performing Franchise Partners

Franchise partners from CARSTAR Canada and Driven Glass Canada gathered in Montreal to celebrate the evolution of the industry.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

At the closing ceremonies for the Driven Brands Evolution 2023 joint conference, the top-performing CARSTAR Canada franchise partners were announced, capping off a three-day celebration with CARSTAR and Driven Glass (consisting of UniglassPlus, VitroPlus, Docteur Pare-Brise, Go!Glass and Star Auto Glass), along with Driven Brands team members, vendors and industry leaders from across North America.

Read Full Article

Length of Rental Dips for First Time Since Pandemic

While the dip to 17.4 days was positive, these results continue to reflect the new normal, as length of rental for Q2 2021 was 13.2 days.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Rides to Pennsylvania Veterans

The NABC, Nationwide, Allstate and Faulkner Collision Center recently donated refurbished vehicles to two deserving Pennsylvania veterans.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions Hosts Grand Opening Event

CARSTAR Brooklyn Auto Solutions recently hosted a grand opening event to welcome those in the Brooklyn, N.Y., area to their facility.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
AAA Releases Study on Driver Inattention and Vehicle Automation

The purpose of this study was to examine driver responses to two different human-machine interfaces, which consisted of different auditory and visual warning messages and timing, designed for different automated driving levels and scenarios.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to N.Y. Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Bi-County Auto Body recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Smithtown, N.Y., veteran.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Toyota Motor North America Selects CCC Parts Technology 

CCC announced that Toyota Motor North America will use CCC Promote to support Toyota and Lexus dealers across the U.S. in their parts marketing efforts.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA Approves OEM Repair Procedures Policy

Statement stresses that insurers should account for time spent on OEM repair procedure research in estimates.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association Hires New Director of Government Affairs

The Auto Care Association has announced the addition of Jennifer Keaton as its new director of government affairs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers