Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Aug. 28.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Crash Champions Names Eric Pitt as Chief Financial Officer

Crash Champions announced that Eric Pitt has joined the executive leadership team as chief financial officer.

Classic Collision Grows Twice in Washington

Classic Collision has announced two new closings in the state of Washington — KDK Enterprises in Federal Way and AP Collision Center in Lynnwood.

CARSTAR Opens New Franchise in California

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Body Lines Collision in Freedom, Calif.

1Collision Adds Arizona-Based Estrella Collision to Network

Based in Avondale, Ariz., the family-owned and operated collision repair and paint facility prides itself on providing excellent service to customers and operating with integrity.

News

Car ADAS Announces New Calibration Center in Indiana

Car ADAS has announced the addition of Midwest ADAS in Merrillville, Ind.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Car ADAS Solutions, a leading provider of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) calibration technology and services, has announced the addition of a new licensee — Midwest ADAS in Merrillville, Ind. The facility, serving body shops in Indiana and Illinois, is co-owned by Andy Tylka and his brother, Geoff Beckett.

“We are very excited to be working with another industry leader, sharing our vision of how to tackle the ADAS calibration opportunity,” said Greg Peeters, CEO of Car ADAS Solutions. “We are energized by Andy’s and Geoff’s aggressive growth strategy and intense focus on repairing vehicles correctly, including ADAS calibrations.”

ASE Launches Team ASE Podcast

The new podcast aims to increase awareness of the role ASE plays in the transportation service industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF to Launch Techs for Tomorrow Scholarship at SEMA

BASF announced that it will be launching a “Techs for Tomorrow” scholarship and industry experience with the TechForce Foundation at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Crash Champions Names Eric Pitt as Chief Financial Officer

Pitt joins the Crash Champions executive leadership team after previously serving as CFO at HGreg, a major independent automotive dealer with locations across the U.S. and Canada.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
New Video Highlights Car-O-Liner’s 50th Anniversary

In honor of its 50th anniversary, Car-O-Liner has introduced a new video highlighting its 50 years of innovation and excellence.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision Grows Twice in Washington

Classic Collision has announced two new closings in the state of Washington — KDK Enterprises in Federal Way and AP Collision Center in Lynnwood.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Buffalo Veteran

The NABC, GEICO and Auto Collision and Glass recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving female veteran who lives in Buffalo, N.Y.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Aug. 21.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers