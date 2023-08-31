Consolidator Report

Crash Champions Names Eric Pitt as Chief Financial Officer

Crash Champions announced that Eric Pitt has joined the executive leadership team as chief financial officer.

Classic Collision Grows Twice in Washington

Classic Collision has announced two new closings in the state of Washington — KDK Enterprises in Federal Way and AP Collision Center in Lynnwood.

CARSTAR Opens New Franchise in California

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Body Lines Collision in Freedom, Calif.

1Collision Adds Arizona-Based Estrella Collision to Network

Based in Avondale, Ariz., the family-owned and operated collision repair and paint facility prides itself on providing excellent service to customers and operating with integrity.

