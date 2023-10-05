Consolidator Report

Joe Hudson’s Acquires Four Stores in Arkansas

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center has announced the acquisition of Steve’s Auto Body in Arkansas.

Driven Brands Collision Conference a Success

The conference featured two days of education, discussions and networking opportunities capped off with a Fenders and Fairways charity golf event.

Driven Brands Caps Off Evolution Conference with Awards Gala

The glitzy awards gala saw guests don formal attire and celebrate their collective achievements.

Classic Collision Opens New Location in Bloomington, Minn.

The 20,500-sq.-ft. shop is Classic’s eighth Minnesota location.

ProColor Collision Continues Expansion in California

Franchise owners William and Ranya Mudawar transitioned a successful Santa Ana body shop to the ProColor Collision brand.

Driven Brands Raises More than $90,000 for Cystic Fibrosis

Attendees of Driven Brands’ U.S. collision repair joint conference raised more than $90,000 through sock purchases, on-site competitions, a 50/50 raffle and an art auction.

