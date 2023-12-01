 Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 27.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision Opens Second Location in Vancouver

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic’s Vancouver location.

Fix Auto USA Salutes U.S. Army Vet Franchisee

This past Veterans Day, Fix Auto USA honored veterans among its franchise partners and corporate team members for their military service.

Maaco Announces Winner of Tony Martino Legendary Hall of Fame Award

Tim Wright of Maacoi Farmington received the award, which recognizes an owner that personifies Maaco’s founding values of providing quality service at a fair price.

Maaco Announces Regional Cup Award Winners

Maaco announced the Maaco Regional Cup awards, which recognize operators for top sales, production and overall performance within their given region.

Associations

GCIA December Meeting to Feature Mike Anderson

Anderson will give a talk titled “Be Extraordinary” at the Georgia Collision Industry Association meeting on Dec. 13.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Georgia Collision Industry Association (GCIA) will be holding a meeting on Dec. 13 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Governors Gun Club in Kennesaw, Ga.

The meeting will feature popular collision industry speaker Mike Anderson of Collision Advice, who will give a talk titled "Be Extraordinary".

Central PA I-CAR Holding Bingo Fundraiser

The fundraiser, which will be held Jan. 20, 2024 from 1-5 p.m., will benefit Central Pennsylvania area collision programs.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Forms Changing and Saving Lives Foundation

The Changing and Saving Lives Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, was founded to provide support and assistance to families in need, military members, veterans and first responders.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Precision Diagnostics Approved for Ford’s Collision & Glass Program

Madison, Wis.-based Precision Diagnostics recently earned approval as an authorized service partner on Ford’s Collision & Glass Certification program for ADAS calibrations.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
TechForce Foundation Names New Chief Growth Officer

As chief growth officer, Jennifer Bergeron brings over 20 years of experience in technical education and organizational management to TechForce.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CREF Selected for LKQ Holiday Vote Fundraiser

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) was selected as one of the 10 participation charities in the LKQ Cares Holiday Vote fundraiser for this year.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Ford Approves AirPro Diagnostics for Collision, Glass Programs

AirPro Diagnostics announced that Ford has approved AirPro as a diagnostics and calibrations provider to ensure a complete and safe repair.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASA Applauds Regulatory Proposal that Excludes Collision Repairers

The proposal would have increased required reporting under a revised Air Emissions Reporting Requirements (AERR) regulation.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
