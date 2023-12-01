Consolidator Report

Classic Collision Opens Second Location in Vancouver

Classic Collision St. John is located in an up-and-coming industrial development section of Clark County and one mile north of Classic’s Vancouver location.

Read more here.

Fix Auto USA Salutes U.S. Army Vet Franchisee

This past Veterans Day, Fix Auto USA honored veterans among its franchise partners and corporate team members for their military service.

Read more here.

Maaco Announces Winner of Tony Martino Legendary Hall of Fame Award

Tim Wright of Maacoi Farmington received the award, which recognizes an owner that personifies Maaco’s founding values of providing quality service at a fair price.

Read more here.

Maaco Announces Regional Cup Award Winners

Maaco announced the Maaco Regional Cup awards, which recognize operators for top sales, production and overall performance within their given region.

Read more here.