Consolidator Report

KSI Auto Parts Acquires Carolinas Auto Supply House

KSI Auto Parts of South Plainfield, N.J., acquired Carolinas Auto Supply House located in the Charlotte, N.C., metro area.

Maaco West Springfield Hosts Veteran Coat Drive

Maaco West Springfield recently hosted a coat distribution drive to keep military veterans and their families warm during the holidays.

Quality Collision Group Acquires Cascade Collision Repair

The acquisition of the Utah-based MSO brings Quality Collision Group’s total number of repair facilities to 62.

