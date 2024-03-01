Consolidator Report

ProColor Collision Welcomes First East Coast Shop in Greensboro, N.C.

The new location is owned and operated by Russ Morgan, who has spent more than 30 years in the collision repair industry.

Crash Champions Donates Vehicle to U.S. Air Force Veteran

Crash Champions recently joined with the NABC, Allstate, and local non-profit partners to change the life of a deserving single father and U.S. Air Force veteran.

ProColor Collision Rialto Owner Adds New Location in Fontana, Calif.

Fix Network announced that Eddy Samawi, co-owner of ProColor Collision Rialto, has opened a second location in Fontana, Calif.

Classic Collision Licenses Mitchell Cloud Estimating

The multi-site operator’s nearly 300 U.S. facilities can now leverage Mitchell’s technology to support its delivery of proper, safe and efficient collision repairs.

