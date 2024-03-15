Consolidator Report

VIVE Collision Appoints New Vice President of Operations

VIVE Collision has announced the promotion of Stephen Kohut to vice president of operations.

Crash Champions Celebrates International Women’s Day

The “We Are Crash Champions” campaign will share the first-person experiences of Crash Champions team members each week throughout the month of March.

CARSTAR Salutes the Women of the Collision Repair Industry

The women of CARSTAR U.S. are role models for anyone looking to succeed in the vehicle service business.

Leading With Love — for the Job, People and Potential — at Fix Auto USA

Erika Wright inspires her team with passion and the energy she brings to everything she does.

A Legacy of Female Leaders at Jerry’s Abra

Jerry’s Abra has provided a vibrant culture and environment for several women to enter and grow in the field for many years.

Fix Network Appoints New Global VP of Strategic Operations

Nick Spiers will oversee and coordinate the strategic planning and execution of global operational initiatives for Fix Network and its family of brands.

