Consolidator Report

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Crash Champions Acquires Eight Leading Repair Shops in Midwest

These top-performing shops complement Crash Champions’ earlier acquisition of nine additional repair shops located throughout the midwestern market at the start of 2021.

Service King Now Open in Sugar Land, Texas

Service King Collision announced it is now open in Sugar Land, Texas, marking the 28th facility in the Houston area and 96th in Texas, with more than 300 locations systemwide.

Classic Collision, GEICO Donate Recycled Ride

Classic Collision in Union City, Ga., and GEICO recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a deserving Griffin charity via the National Auto Body Council’s Recycled Rides program.

Classic Collision Acquires Performance Collision Centers

Classic Collision now has five South Carolina locations and operates 70 centers total in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and California.

