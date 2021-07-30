Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

The Colorado Business Group teamed up to restore a 1974 Datsun 240z for Stanton Gustavson.

Crash Champions Hosts 10th Annual Make-A-Wish Foundation Fundraiser

Crash Champions, LLC announced that its 10th annual Make-A-Wish Foundation golf fundraiser has raised $15,000, the highest one-year total in the event’s history.

Crash Champions Acquires Anderson-Behel Body Shop

This is the company’s first expansion in the San Francisco Bay Area after initially entering the Northern California market last month.

CARSTAR Chicagoland Showcases Collision Jobs at Career Fair

CARSTAR recently hosted a booth at the Lincoln Technical Vocational College Career Fair to showcase careers in collision repair.

