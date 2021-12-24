Consolidator Report

Click Here to Read More

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of six Fix Auto Centers in Alaska in the cities of Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau and Palmer.

Focus Advisors Represents Quanz in Sale to Crash Champions

Focus Advisors announced that its client, Quanz Auto Body of Albuquerque, N.M., has been acquired by Crash Champions.

Painters Supply & Equipment Acquires Specialty Coatings

Specialty Coatings is a leading distributor of paints, coatings and supplies for industrial, marine, architectural and government applications throughout the U.S.

NABC, Fix Auto Poway Donate Recycled Ride to San Diego YMCA

The NABC, Farmers and Fix Auto Poway recently donated a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan to the Mission Valley YMCA via the Recycled Rides program.

