New Products of the Week - BodyShop Business

Malco Products announced the addition of 22-oz. spray bottles of Bug-Off Insect Remover, Complete Wheel and Tire Cleaner, E-Zee Shine Premium Emulsion Dressing and Oxy Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner.

Dannmar Introduces New Heavy-Duty Two-Post Lifts

Dannmar has introduced two symmetric heavy-duty two-post lifts big and tough enough to service pickups and loaded medium-duty trucks but versatile enough to handle cars, too.

ANEST IWATA Launches New Spray Gun Kits

ANEST IWATA has launched two new spray gun kits in Blue and Red Editions featuring the North American exclusive W-400-LV-WBX spray gun.

Bendpak Introduces New Cool Boss Portable Evaporative Air Coolers

Cool Boss is rolling out an all-new lineup of seven energy-efficient models designed to cost-effectively keep people cool and safe from heat-related injuries at work or at play.