OEM Update

Kia to Share Customer Data with Insurers through LexisNexis

Through a strategic agreement, Kia connected vehicle data will be made available to U.S. auto insurers via the LexisNexis Telematics Exchange.

GM Announces New Leadership at Customer Care and Aftersales

General Motors has named David Marsh as global VP of Customer Care and Aftersales, with Jennifer Goforth replacing him as executive director North America Sales, Service and Marketing.

GM-Honda Begin Commercial Production at Hydrogen Fuel Cell Joint Venture

GM and Honda’s 50-50 joint venture production facility, FCSM, is the first large-scale manufacturing joint venture to build fuel cells.

GM Recycling Program Giving Headlamps New Life

GM and Llink Technologies have collaborated to eliminate 95% of headlamp waste.

Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. has announced Walker Toyota in Miamisburg, Ohio, as its newest Toyota Certified Collision Center.

