 OEM Update

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business - Babcox Media
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

OEM Update

The latest news from the automakers.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Kia to Share Customer Data with Insurers through LexisNexis

Related Articles

Through a strategic agreement, Kia connected vehicle data will be made available to U.S. auto insurers via the LexisNexis Telematics Exchange.

Read more here.

GM Announces New Leadership at Customer Care and Aftersales

General Motors has named David Marsh as global VP of Customer Care and Aftersales, with Jennifer Goforth replacing him as executive director North America Sales, Service and Marketing. 

Read more here.

GM-Honda Begin Commercial Production at Hydrogen Fuel Cell Joint Venture

GM and Honda’s 50-50 joint venture production facility, FCSM, is the first large-scale manufacturing joint venture to build fuel cells.

Read more here.

Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center

Capitol Auto Group Collision Center in Salem, Ore., is the newest Toyota Certified Collision Center.

Read more here.

GM Recycling Program Giving Headlamps New Life

GM and Llink Technologies have collaborated to eliminate 95% of headlamp waste.

Read more here.

Toyota Announces New Certified Collision Center

Toyota Motor North America, Inc. has announced Walker Toyota in Miamisburg, Ohio, as its newest Toyota Certified Collision Center.

Read more here.

You May Also Like

News

Hunter Engineering Wins Prestigious Optimizely Award

The award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

Hunter Engineering announced it was recently named a winner in the Optimizely 2023 Customer Awards contest, winning the honor in the “Greatest Use of Technology” category.

The organization-wide award recognizes customers who have deployed and maintained a technology ecosystem with Optimizely at the center of their digital planning and execution.

Read Full Article

More News Posts
CIECA Announces ADAS Find as New Corporate Member

ADAS Find was established to provide the auto repair industry with a simple and affordable platform for identifying necessary ADAS calibrations and initializations.

By Jason Stahl
NE Ohio Volunteer I-CAR Committee to Hold Ultra-Marathon Fundraiser

The fundraiser will benefit the Collision Repair Education Foundation and auto body schools across the state of Ohio.

By Jason Stahl
BASF’s GLASS Tool Helps OEMs Gauge Carbon Footprint in Paint Shops

BASF’s Coatings’ GLASS Tool offers an analysis approach that enables transparency and supports customers in making informed decisions for sustainable surface solutions.

By Jason Stahl
Senn’s Body & Paint: Trustworthy Repairs Since 1949

Herman J. Senn Jr. opened Senn’s Body and Paint Shop in 1949 in Louisville, Ky., at the age of 18.

By Jason Stahl

Other Posts

NORTHEAST to Feature AASP/NJ’s Fourth Annual Young Technician Awards

Each award recipient will receive $2,500 in tools and equipment to help them build their toolkit toward a successful career in collision repair. 

By Jason Stahl
Car ADAS Announces Partnership with TechForce Foundation

As part of its partnership, Car ADAS Solutions donated $1,500 to TechForce Foundation to become a TechForce Champion.

By Jason Stahl
Repairify Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Craig Edmonds is is now president of asTech, Cris Hollingsworth is co-CEO of Repairify Global Holdings and Rick Keister is co-chairman of the board.

By Jason Stahl
ASA Applauds U.S. House Passage of Bipartisan Tax Bill

The legislation would allow businesses to expense more business costs for tax deduction, provide relief to businesses impacted by certain disasters and expand the Child Tax Credit.

By Jason Stahl