People on the Move

CREF Promotes Brandon Eckenrode to Executive Director

Eckenrode joined CREF’s team as associate director of development in 2009, and his skill and passion have earned him the well-deserved promotion to executive director of CREF.

Read more here.

Refinish Distributors Alliance Names New Executive Director

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has named Ben Jacobson as its new executive director.

Read more here.

Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat becomes the new president, while Tony Rimas takes on a new role with the board of directors.

Read more here.

SEMA Announces Board Election Results

Melanie White and Ted Wentz III elected to lead the association and serve the industry.

Read more here.

WIN Elects Board Leadership for 2023-24

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

Read more here.