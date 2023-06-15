 People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

CREF Promotes Brandon Eckenrode to Executive Director

Eckenrode joined CREF’s team as associate director of development in 2009, and his skill and passion have earned him the well-deserved promotion to executive director of CREF.

Refinish Distributors Alliance Names New Executive Director

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced it has named Ben Jacobson as its new executive director.

Repair OnDemand Announces New President

Randy Kobat becomes the new president, while Tony Rimas takes on a new role with the board of directors.

SEMA Announces Board Election Results

Melanie White and Ted Wentz III elected to lead the association and serve the industry.

WIN Elects Board Leadership for 2023-24

WIN’s board consists of representatives from numerous industry segments including collision repair shops, distributors, suppliers, consultants, paint manufacturers, recyclers, insurance companies and others.

Associations

Automotive Aftermarket Industry Outperforms Expectations in 2022

The automotive aftermarket grew 9.7% in 2022, outperforming expectations (previously forecast at 8.5%).

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The Auto Care Association and MEMA Aftermarket Suppliers, in partnership with S&P Global, have released the 2023 Joint Channel Forecast Model report, providing valuable insights and strategic guidance for the automotive aftermarket industry. The annual report gives an in-depth industry outlook with the latest and most reliable market projections, channel performance analysis and emerging trends.

Washington DOI to Address Historic Increase in Complaints

The OIC has reported a historic volume of complaints since 2021, with complaints involving auto insurance responsible for most of the rise.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CIF Announces CCC Intelligent Solutions as Repeat Annual Donor

The Collision Industry Foundation announced that CCC Intelligent Solutions has committed again to the CIF Annual Donor Program.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
BASF Española Opens New Technology Center in Mexico

BASF recently held an opening ceremony for a new Technology Competence Center at the facilities of BASF Española in Marchamalo (Guadalajara).

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Maryland Passes New Calibration Law

S.B. 793 establishes consumer protections related to the repair or replacement of glass on motor vehicles equipped with ADAS.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Spanesi Offers Technical Training at U.S. Headquarters

Spanesi announced it is offering training courses to provide collision repairers an opportunity to learn from their factory-trained individuals who deliver training across North America.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Education Foundation Thanks Sponsors of Instructor Training Conference

The event, scheduled for July 17-20, will be attended by high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Auto Care Association to Host 2024 Auto Care Factbook Webinar 

The webinar, which will take place June 22 at 1 p.m. EST, will provide an overview of the top-level trends in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Category Winners Announced for Techs Rock Awards

Five professional transportation/mobility technicians recognized for outstanding contributions as role models in their shops and communities.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers