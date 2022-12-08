News: Consolidator Report
News
Top 5 Stories of the Week
Body Bangin’: Dropping DRPs
Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.
Watch here.
Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment
Rotary announced the launch of a new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through their recently announced partnership with TEXA.
Read more here.
Automotive Painting: It’s Still a Good Trade
I can think of no other industry where a young man or woman can start in an entry-level position and excel to an extremely comfortable living — without ever going to formal schooling or training.
Read more here.
Classic Collision Adds Third Location in Minnesota
Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Roering Auto Body in Saint Paul, Minn.
Read more here.
Car ADAS Announces 18th Location
Car ADAS Solutions announced the opening of Georgia ADAS Calibrations in Decatur, Ga., their 18th location.
Read more here.