Top 5 Stories of the Week

Micki Woods interviews Drew Plischke, director of client insurance reconciliation at Gold Coast Auto Body, on what happened when the shop dropped all of their DRPs.

Rotary Announces New Line of AC Recharging Equipment

Rotary announced the launch of a new line of fully automatic air conditioning diagnostic and recharging equipment through their recently announced partnership with TEXA.

Automotive Painting: It’s Still a Good Trade

I can think of no other industry where a young man or woman can start in an entry-level position and excel to an extremely comfortable living — without ever going to formal schooling or training.