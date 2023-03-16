Top 5 Stories of the Week

Plastic Repair for Today’s Modern Vehicles

It’s important that plastic repair considerations keep pace with the technological advancements of today’s vehicles.

NORTHEAST Show Expected to Break Records This Weekend

The AASP/NJ announced that the NORTHEAST 2023 Automotive Services Show is set to break records this weekend as thousands of automotive professionals make their way to the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

SCRS Announces Digital Access to 2022 SEMA RDE Sessions

SCRS announced that all Repairer Driven Education sessions recorded during the 2022 SEMA Show are now available for digital access.

SCRS Members Discuss Blend Study Live from SEMA Stage

SCRS announced that collision repairers can watch a discussion of the association’s blend study that was recorded live from the 2022 SEMA Show stage.

Mystery of the SEMA Show Sticker Man Solved!

Meet Mickey Kahl, owner of Kahl’s Body Shop who’s been fighting insurers in his town a lot lately.

