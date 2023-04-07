Top 5 Stories of the Week

Vehicle Drive Cycles: Are We Failing Our Customers?

Why test drives (or drive cycles) matter.

B&Z Auto Color Joins Wesco Group

B&Z Auto Color has three locations in Northern California: Modesto, Stockton and Turlock.

Texas Senate Committee Kills Anti-Car Safety Bill

The Texas Senate Transportation Committee rejected legislation that would have eliminated Texas’ vehicle safety inspection program.

AASP/NJ’s Inaugural NORTHEAST Bodywork Bowl a Success

The fun and friendly competition drew more than 60 technicians to the NORTHEAST show floor at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J.

PPG Honors Wyoming Automotive as Platinum Distributor of the Year

The annual award recognizes distributors with exceptional service, loyalty, product knowledge and support as part of the PPG Platinum Distributor program.

