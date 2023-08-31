Top 5 Stories of the Week

Crash Champions Names Eric Pitt as Chief Financial Officer

Crash Champions announced that Eric Pitt has joined the executive leadership team as chief financial officer.

Classic Collision Grows Twice in Washington

Classic Collision has announced two new closings in the state of Washington — KDK Enterprises in Federal Way and AP Collision Center in Lynnwood.

BASF to Launch Techs for Tomorrow Scholarship at SEMA

BASF announced that it will be launching a “Techs for Tomorrow” scholarship and industry experience with the TechForce Foundation at the 2023 SEMA Show Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

Car ADAS Announces New Calibration Center in Indiana

Car ADAS has announced the addition of Midwest ADAS in Merrillville, Ind.

CARSTAR Opens New Franchise in California

CARSTAR has announced the opening of CARSTAR Body Lines Collision in Freedom, Calif.

