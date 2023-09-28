 Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Sept. 25.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Vehicle Measuring: It’s a Whole New World

Measuring a vehicle is more important today than it ever has been.

Read more here.

Fix Network Gears Up for Orlando Conference

The magic and inspiration of Orlando will set the stage next month for Fix Network’s long-awaited 2023 Global Conference.

Read more here.

MSO Symposium Releases 2023 Conference Agenda

The speakers on the agenda for the event Oct. 30 in Las Vegas include successful MSO executives, Amazon and economy experts.

Read more here.

Autel Releases New ADAS Calibration Coverage Updates

This new release provides ADAS calibration coverage for the most common systems on many Audi, GM, Porsche, Hyundai/Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Stellantis models.

Read more here.

RDA Holds Fall IMPACT Performance Conference in Denver

The Refinish Distributors Alliance held their Fall Membership Meeting Sept. 20-22, 2023 at the Embassy Suites Downtown Denver, Colo.

Read more here.

News

Guess the Car and Win $50!

Give us your answer for this month’s Guess the Car and you might win $50!

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
This month's Guess the Car has been a tough one, no correct guesses so far! So ... we're going to give you a clue. For the image below, we're looking for a MODEL of electric vehicle — hence the lightning and electricity in the air!

Now, it's your chance to win $50! To submit your guess, click here. Good luck!

Read Full Article

Dent Wizard Hires New Chief Operating Officer

Dent Wizard International, the largest provider of vehicle reconditioning services in North America, recently hired Adam Nebeker as chief operating officer.

John Bean Products Showcased at Auto Glass Week

The award-winning John Bean Tru-Point ADAS calibration tool and V3300 diagnostic wheel alignment system were demoed at the recent 2023 Auto Glass Week held in Virginia Beach, Va.

CAPA Integrates CAPA Tracker into Mobile App

Users will now be able to enter part information into the CAPA Tracker seamlessly through the CAPA app.

ASE Education Foundation Updates Accreditation Standards

The ASE Education Foundation has recently revised its accreditation standards for truck and collision training programs, specifically focusing on tasks, tools and equipment related to high-voltage systems.

RDA Holds Fall IMPACT Performance Conference in Denver

The Refinish Distributors Alliance held their Fall Membership Meeting Sept. 20-22, 2023 at the Embassy Suites Downtown Denver, Colo.

AASP/NJ Celebrates Return of Lou Scoras Annual Golf Outing

The AASP/NJ recently celebrated the return of its annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing at Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J.

