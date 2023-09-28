Top 5 Stories of the Week

Vehicle Measuring: It’s a Whole New World

Measuring a vehicle is more important today than it ever has been.

Fix Network Gears Up for Orlando Conference

The magic and inspiration of Orlando will set the stage next month for Fix Network’s long-awaited 2023 Global Conference.

MSO Symposium Releases 2023 Conference Agenda

The speakers on the agenda for the event Oct. 30 in Las Vegas include successful MSO executives, Amazon and economy experts.

Autel Releases New ADAS Calibration Coverage Updates

This new release provides ADAS calibration coverage for the most common systems on many Audi, GM, Porsche, Hyundai/Kia, Mitsubishi, Nissan and Stellantis models.

RDA Holds Fall IMPACT Performance Conference in Denver

The Refinish Distributors Alliance held their Fall Membership Meeting Sept. 20-22, 2023 at the Embassy Suites Downtown Denver, Colo.

