Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Nov. 13.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Classic Collision Reaches 250 Locations

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three Colorado shops: Vintage Autoworks & Collision, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning.

Read more here.

The Auto Body Business: Common Sense Isn’t So Common

At this point in time, collision repairers need to reevaluate their businesses and do whatever is necessary to not just survive but thrive.

Read more here.

Caliber’s Technician Program Graduates 1,000 Apprentices

Caliber’s Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP) has recently achieved a significant milestone by graduating 1,000 apprentices, with an additional 2,000 currently enrolled.

Read more here.

SkillsUSA Names First Competitor for WorldSkills 2024

SkillsUSA announced it has selected Lily Williams of Jonesboro, Ark., as the official competitor for Car Painting at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition.

Read more here.

Matco Introduces 2023 Ghost Cart

Equipped with full extension roller bearing slides, the six drawers come in various sizes, accommodating tools of different dimensions and functionalities.

Read more here.

NABC Holds FREE Event for Pennsylvania First Responders

More than 60 first responders from the Lancaster Fire Department in Pennsylvania learned emergency extrication skills on Veterans Day thanks to the NABC F.R.E.E. program.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

More than 60 first responders from the Lancaster Fire Department and surrounding areas donned their rescue gear on Veterans Day for a hands-on demonstration of the latest techniques in emergency vehicle extrication, preparing them to provide the best response for car accident victims in Lancaster, all thanks to Faulkner Collision Center of Lancaster, USAA Insurance, HURST Jaws of Life and the National Auto Body Council (NABC) First Responder Emergency Education (F.R.E.E.) program.

Collision Auto Parts LLC Acquires Eco Automotive Distributors

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Rohnert Park, Calif., ECO is a distributor of aftermarket automotive parts to the collision repair market across San Francisco North Bay counties and beyond.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Precision Diagnostics Expands to Three New Markets

Precision Diagnostics has expanded into Michigan, Indiana and Kansas City, now covering 11 states.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Florida Veteran

The NABC, along with Hertz and Crash Champions, recently donated a refurbished vehicle to a Tampa-area veteran and Purple Heart recipient.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Nov. 6.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers