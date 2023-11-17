Top 5 Stories of the Week

Classic Collision Reaches 250 Locations

Classic Collision announced the acquisition of three Colorado shops: Vintage Autoworks & Collision, Body’s by Brown and Northern Colorado Auto Reconditioning.

The Auto Body Business: Common Sense Isn’t So Common

At this point in time, collision repairers need to reevaluate their businesses and do whatever is necessary to not just survive but thrive.

Caliber’s Technician Program Graduates 1,000 Apprentices

Caliber’s Technician Apprenticeship Program (TAP) has recently achieved a significant milestone by graduating 1,000 apprentices, with an additional 2,000 currently enrolled.

SkillsUSA Names First Competitor for WorldSkills 2024

SkillsUSA announced it has selected Lily Williams of Jonesboro, Ark., as the official competitor for Car Painting at the 2024 WorldSkills Competition.

Matco Introduces 2023 Ghost Cart

Equipped with full extension roller bearing slides, the six drawers come in various sizes, accommodating tools of different dimensions and functionalities.

