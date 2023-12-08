Top 5 Stories of the Week

Are You the Oldest Body Shop in America?

We’re looking for the oldest auto body shop in America. Is it you?

Hunter Engineering Showcases Latest Technology at SEMA 2023

Hunter Engineering discusses their new Ultimate ADAS system for eliminating error-prone manual layouts common to static ADAS calibrations.

Mazda Front Radar Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, discusses how to calibrate the front radar on a Mazda — the key to which is precisely establishing the centerline.

NORTHEAST 2024 Attendee Badge Registration Now Open

Individuals can now start registering for the NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show to be held March 15-17, 2024 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center.

ProColor Collision Adds Two New Locations in Houston

ProColor Collision announced that two new ProColor Collision locations in Houston are the latest to join ProColor Collision’s growing family of collision repair facilities in the U.S.

