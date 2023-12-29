 Top 5 Stories of the Week

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Dec. 25.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

The BodyShop Business 500: The Longest-Established Body Shops in America

Related Articles

BodyShop Business is compiling a list of the 500 oldest body shops in the U.S.

Read more here.

Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crash Depot in Auburndale, Fla.

Read more here.

Multimeter Accuracy: How Important Is It?

Multimeter accuracy is critical for EV diagnostics.

Read more here.

Car Bench Introduces Barracuda Quick Pull Bench

The Barracuda is a quick pull bench with a 16’ 5” (5m) length mounted on a 5.2-ton electro-hydraulic scissor lift. 

Read more here.

NABC Announces Inaugural Gala Fundraiser

Registration is now open for the Inaugural NABC Gala Presented by Caliber Feb. 28-29, 2024 in Orlando, Fla.  

Read more here.

You May Also Like

News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of Dec. 18.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

More News Posts
Top 5 Stories of the Week

A recap of the top five stories on bodyshopbusiness.com during the week of Dec. 18.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Canada Announces New EV Availability Standard

To support the transition to electric, the Canadian government has committed $1.2 billion to establish 84,500 chargers by 2029.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Featured on Popular Industry Podcast

Trish Serratore of ASE was a recent guest on auto technician, business owner and reality television personality Bogi Lateiner’s podcast, “With Her Two Hands.”

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Maryland Body Shop Sues State Farm, Allstate Over Steering

Total Recon Auto Center is accusing the insurers of leading an “intentional, malicious campaign” against the repair center, which is an independent Tesla-certified shop.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Driven Brands Appoints Damien Harmon to Board of Directors

Harmon assumes this role effective January 1, 2024, and will also serve as a member of the compensation committee.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers