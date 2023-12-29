Top 5 Stories of the Week

The BodyShop Business 500: The Longest-Established Body Shops in America

BodyShop Business is compiling a list of the 500 oldest body shops in the U.S.

Classic Collision Grows Again in Florida

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of Crash Depot in Auburndale, Fla.

Multimeter Accuracy: How Important Is It?

Multimeter accuracy is critical for EV diagnostics.

Car Bench Introduces Barracuda Quick Pull Bench

The Barracuda is a quick pull bench with a 16’ 5” (5m) length mounted on a 5.2-ton electro-hydraulic scissor lift.

NABC Announces Inaugural Gala Fundraiser

Registration is now open for the Inaugural NABC Gala Presented by Caliber Feb. 28-29, 2024 in Orlando, Fla.

