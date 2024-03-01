Top 5 Stories of the Week

Roy Rogers Body Shop: Established in 1954
Founder Rufus Elton “Roy” Rogers got his nickname from his wife in honor of Roy Rogers, the “King of Cowboys”.
I-CAR, SCRS Release Collision Repair Tech Satisfaction Report
The survey of 800 collision repair techs showcases their opinions on compensation, culture and career opportunities.
Body Bangin’: Stand Out in a Consolidator’s Market with John Shoemaker
Micki Woods interviews John Shoemaker of BASF on how to be “elite” in a consolidator’s market.
ProColor Collision Rialto Owner Adds New Location in Fontana, Calif.
Fix Network announced that Eddy Samawi, co-owner of ProColor Collision Rialto, has opened a second location in Fontana, Calif.
Honda Announces America’s First Production Plug-in Hydrogen Fuel Cell EV
Honda has unveiled America’s first production plug-in hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle, the 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV.
