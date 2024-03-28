Top 5 Stories of the Week

Corby’s Collision Center: Since 1942

Bentley (Bud) and Evelyn Corby started Corby’s in a little gas station in Honeoye Falls, N.Y.

Crash Champions Continues Steady Expansion Across Idaho

Crash Champions has announced the acquisition of Hoffman Auto Body in Boise, Idaho.

Snap-on Unveils New Speed Demon EPIQ 68″ Roll Cab

The new KETP682A3WHZ Limited-Edition Speed Demon EPIQ 68″ Roll Cab features next-level organization, durability, security and mobility.

Collision Repairers: Take the Oath … Continued

Taking back the industry begins with collision repairers starting to work together for the benefit of both themselves and their customers.

Body Bangin’: Overcoming Common Shop Challenges with Kyle Motzkus

Micki Woods interviews Kyle Motzkus of Hunter Auto Body on common challenges collision shops face.

