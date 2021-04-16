Top 5 Stories of the Week

Does Your Collision Repair Business Run You?

Are you still wearing a fireman’s helmet and lugging around a hose when you’re out of the shop?

Collision Shop Success: Lessons Learned from COVID-19

These collision repairers found a way during the stress and disruption of 2020 to set themselves up for success in 2021.

Milwaukee Introduces New Cobalt Step Drill Bits

Made in the USA, the bits are designed from the ground up to deliver unmatched performance with up to 15x life in stainless steel and over 1,000 holes in mild steel.

AASP/NJ to Hold Meeting on Getting Paid Proper Labor Rates

The meeting, which will feature Sam and Richard Valenzuela of National AutoBody Research, will be held on April 21 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.

Snap-on Introduces Circuit Tester Kits

Technicians can now easily test electrical systems and circuit issues required in diagnostic evaluation.

