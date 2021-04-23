Connect with us

News

Top 5 Stories of the Week

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ABPA Launches MyPartsChoice.com

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The site was created to educate consumers on their rights to ensure they’re getting a quality and safe repair.

Read more here.

Eight Effective Elements of COVID-19 Programs

OSHA recently released additional guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Read more here.

Goliath Carts Introduces ADAS Calibration and Scanning Cart

The ADAS Cart is a tri-screen “desk on wheels,” featuring a locking printer compartment and storage for other necessary tools, calibration weights and electronics.

Read more here.

VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 2

Dan Reutter discusses the types of additives available for the Raptor Protective Coating system, such as the Raptor Traction 4800 with anti-skid properties.

Read more here.

Autotrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021

Faced with a growing number of EV choices, there are several factors for first-time electric car buyers to consider, including costs, incentives, battery life and driving range.

Advertisement

Read more here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Events: SEMA Installation & Gala Celebration Set for Las Vegas in July

News: ASE Releases Message from Chairman

News: Axalta Rebrands Transportation Coatings Business

News: ASE Offers Free Webinar on ADAS Systems

Advertisement

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Axalta Wins Three 2021 Edison Awards

on

FinishMaster Announces Return of Hood Master Challenge

on

Association News
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: Axalta Wins Three 2021 Edison Awards

News: FinishMaster Announces Return of Hood Master Challenge

Shop Operations: The Benefits of Going “Green” in Your Collision Repair Facility

Associations: Association News

News: New Products of the Week
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

Eurovac Inc.

Eurovac Inc.
Contact: Rob RetterPhone: 416-744-4276Phone: 416-744-8079
44 Milvan Dr., Ontario M9l 1Z3
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business