Top 5 Stories of the Week

Click Here to Read More

The site was created to educate consumers on their rights to ensure they’re getting a quality and safe repair.

Read more here.

Eight Effective Elements of COVID-19 Programs

OSHA recently released additional guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Read more here.

Goliath Carts Introduces ADAS Calibration and Scanning Cart

The ADAS Cart is a tri-screen “desk on wheels,” featuring a locking printer compartment and storage for other necessary tools, calibration weights and electronics.

Read more here.

VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 2

Dan Reutter discusses the types of additives available for the Raptor Protective Coating system, such as the Raptor Traction 4800 with anti-skid properties.

Read more here.

Autotrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021

Faced with a growing number of EV choices, there are several factors for first-time electric car buyers to consider, including costs, incentives, battery life and driving range.