Top 5 Stories of the Week

ABPA Launches MyPartsChoice.com
The site was created to educate consumers on their rights to ensure they’re getting a quality and safe repair.
Eight Effective Elements of COVID-19 Programs
OSHA recently released additional guidance on mitigating and preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace.
Goliath Carts Introduces ADAS Calibration and Scanning Cart
The ADAS Cart is a tri-screen “desk on wheels,” featuring a locking printer compartment and storage for other necessary tools, calibration weights and electronics.
VIDEO: U-POL Raptor Protective Coatings, Part 2
Dan Reutter discusses the types of additives available for the Raptor Protective Coating system, such as the Raptor Traction 4800 with anti-skid properties.
Autotrader Names 10 Best Electric Cars for 2021
Faced with a growing number of EV choices, there are several factors for first-time electric car buyers to consider, including costs, incentives, battery life and driving range.
